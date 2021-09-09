Clear skies and cool temps across the Chicago area early this Thursday morning

With the center of Canadian-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to bottom-out in the low to mid 50s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana early this Thursday morning. Readings even dipped into the 40s at a couple area airport locations – both Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle recorded a low temp of 47-degrees.
Following is a list of area airport low temperatures:
Location/Low temp
Rockford…51
O’Hare…58
Midway…57
Aurora/Sugar Grove…47
Waukegan…55
Wheeling/Palwaukee…56
Morris…52
DuPage/West Chicago…53
Freeport…50
Lansing…53
Kankakee…52
Joliet…52
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…53
Pontiac…52
Rochelle…47
Sterling/Rock Falls…51
Peru/Ottawa…53
Gary, IN…55
Valparaiso, IN…57
Rensselaer, IN…54
Burlington, WI…51
Kenosha, WI…54
Janesville, WI…48