Clear skies and cool temps across the Chicago area early this Thursday morning

With the center of Canadian-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to bottom-out in the low to mid 50s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana early this Thursday morning. Readings even dipped into the 40s at a couple area airport locations – both Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle recorded a low temp of 47-degrees.

Following is a list of area airport low temperatures:

Location/Low temp

Rockford…51

O’Hare…58

Midway…57

Aurora/Sugar Grove…47

Waukegan…55

Wheeling/Palwaukee…56

Morris…52

DuPage/West Chicago…53

Freeport…50

Lansing…53

Kankakee…52

Joliet…52

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…53

Pontiac…52

Rochelle…47

Sterling/Rock Falls…51

Peru/Ottawa…53

Gary, IN…55

Valparaiso, IN…57

Rensselaer, IN…54

Burlington, WI…51

Kenosha, WI…54

Janesville, WI…48



