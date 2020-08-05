Chilly Wednesday morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dropped into the 40s at many Chicago area airport locations early this Wednesday morning – lowest readings were 45-degrees at Sugar Grove (Aurora) and 46-degrees at Rochelle. Chicago’s official observation site on O’Hare International Airport registered a low of 56-degrees – coldest since 52-degrees on June 15th. Looking at our neighbor to the north – the low reading in Wisconsin this morning was 36-degrees at Tomahawk.

Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations :

Location/Low temp

Sugar Grove /Aurora…45

Rochelle…46

Morris/Washburn…48

Kankakee…48

Freeport…48

Rock Falls/Sterling…49

DeKalb…49

West Chicago /DuPage…49

Joliet…49

Pontiac…49

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…50

Lansing…51

Rockford…51

Waukegan…52

Palwaukee/Wheeling…52

Peru/Ottawa…53

O’Hare…56

Midway…57

Rensselaer, IN…48

Gary, IN…53

Valparaiso, IN…53

Burlington, WI..47

Kenosha, WI…49

Janesville, WI…52





