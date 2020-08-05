Chilly Wednesday morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dropped into the 40s at many Chicago area airport locations early this Wednesday morning – lowest readings were 45-degrees at Sugar Grove (Aurora) and 46-degrees at Rochelle. Chicago’s official observation site on O’Hare International Airport registered a low of 56-degrees – coldest since 52-degrees on June 15th. Looking at our neighbor to the north – the low reading in Wisconsin this morning was 36-degrees at Tomahawk.
Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations :
Location/Low temp
Sugar Grove /Aurora…45
Rochelle…46
Morris/Washburn…48
Kankakee…48
Freeport…48
Rock Falls/Sterling…49
DeKalb…49
West Chicago /DuPage…49
Joliet…49
Pontiac…49
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…50
Lansing…51
Rockford…51
Waukegan…52
Palwaukee/Wheeling…52
Peru/Ottawa…53
O’Hare…56
Midway…57
Rensselaer, IN…48
Gary, IN…53
Valparaiso, IN…53
Burlington, WI..47
Kenosha, WI…49
Janesville, WI…52