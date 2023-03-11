Saturday’s forecast is looking cloudy and chilly with winds up to 10-15 mph. The high is near 40 but a bit cooler by the lake ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Developing snow is expected Saturday night with a low of 32.

Sunday: Steady snow tapers into snow showers. Chance of PM rain/snow showers. SSW 5-10 mph. High: 37

Extended outlook calls for a return to chillier weather for the work week. Mostly cloudy on Monday with a high of 34 is about ten degrees below normal. The chill in the mid 30s continues on Tuesday with a bit more sunshine. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and highs getting back towards the normal of mid 40s. Thursday looks like the mildest day of the week with highs near 50 and a chance of rain. St. Patrick’s Day next Friday looks like a rain/snow mix is possible and high in the lower 40s.

