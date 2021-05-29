Chilly morning across the Chicago area

As cool dry high pressure centered over Lake Superior built south into northeast Illinois and NW Indiana overnight, skies cleared and northeast winds died off allowing temperatures away from the lake and city to drop into the 30s at many locations. Lowest readings at area airports early this Saturday morning were 33-degrees at Freeport west of Rockford and 35-degrees at DeKalb and Du Page/West Chicago. Normal lows this time of the year are in the middle 50s. Chicago’s record low for May 29th is 37-degrees set at O’Hare back in 1984, while the record low at Rockford is 33-degrees in 1965.

Following is a list of this morning’s low temps at area airports:



Location/low temp

Freeport….33

DuPage/West Chicago….35

DeKalb….35

Burlington WI…35

Aurora/Sugar Grove….37

Rochelle….37

Rockford….38

Valparaiso IN….39

Rensselaer IN….39

Janesville WI….37

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….4o

Morris/Washburn….41

Joliet….41

Kankakee….42

Peru/Ottawa….42

Kenosha WI….43

Lansing….44

Pontiac….44

O’Hare….45

Waukegan….45

Midway….46

Gary IN….46

Palwaukee/Wheeling….47



