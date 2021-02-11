Chilly morning across the Chicago area – more snow later this afternoon/overnight

Mostly clear skies allowed temperatures to fall to near or below zero across northeast Illinois early this Thursday morning, while lake-effect cloudiness/snow showers held temperatures in the teens in northwest Indiana. Lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills wee in far west and northernmost sections of our area – Freeport and Janesville had lows of 8 below with wind chills of -21 and -23 respectively. Below is a list of area airport low temperatures and coldest overnight wind chills.

As winds become more northeasterly today, the lake-effect snow showers will set-up along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline, impacting Chicago. Clouds will thicken from the west today as another upper-level disturbance approaches – system snow spreading over our area later this afternoon and continuing overnight, bringing another inch or two of steady light snow. Greatest accumulations will occur north of Interstate-80 with embedded snow showers increasing totals along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service). Cold temperatures will again hinder effectiveness of road applications, so watch for developing slick spots if out and about during the snowfall.

Location/Low temp/Coldest wind chills

Janesville, WI…-8/-23

Freeport…-8/-21

DeKalb…-4/-21

Sterling/Rock Falls…-3/-15

Rochelle…-2/-20

Morris/Washburn…-2/-13

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-1/-17

Du Page/West Chicago…0/-17

Rockford…0/-15

Waukegan…0/-15

Kenosha, WI…1/-14

Peru/Ottawa…2/-16

Palwaukee/Wheeling…2/-13

O’Hare…3/-13

Midway…5/-10

Joliet…5/-8

Kankakee…8/-4

Lansing…8/-3

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chills