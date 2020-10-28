Chilly morning across the Chicago area – First sub-32 degree reading at O’Hare

With cool high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds temperatures dropped into the middle 20’s at many locations across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning with the 31 degree low temp at O’Hare being the first sub-32 degree reading at Chicago’s official observing site this fall – our record low for this date was 19-degrees back in 1925. Midway reported a low of 33 degrees.

Lowest airport reading in northeastern Illinois was 23 degrees at Freeport just west of Rockford, Rochelle and Aurora/Sugar Grove recorded a 24.

Following is a list of this Wednesday morning area airport low temps:

Airport/Low temp

Freeport….23

Aurora/Sugar Grove….24

Rochelle….24

DuPage/West Chicago….25

Sterling/Rock Falls….25

Rockford….26

Morris/Washburn….28

Joliet….28

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….28

Waukegan….29

Peru/Ottawa….29

Lansing….29

DeKalb….29

Schaumburg….29

Kankakee….30

O’Hare….31

Pontiac….32

Palwaukee/Wheeling….32

Midway….33 Valparaiso IN….31

Gary IN….32

Rensselaer IN….32

Burlington WI….28

Janesville WI….28

Kenosha WI….29



