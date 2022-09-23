Clouds moved in just before sunrise, halting the downward trajectory of temps early this Friday morning across the Chicago area. As it was, readings dropped into the 40s at most airport locations away from the city with clear skies over portions of NW Indiana and southeastern Wisconsin, allowing lows to dip into the upper 30s. Chicago’s official 50-degree low at O’Hare was the coldest since 49-degrees was recorded there back on May 28th.

Coldest readings in NE Illinois were observed out west along and west of the Fox River Valley – lowest was 40-degrees at Sugar Grove/Aurora-. Rensselaer in NW Indiana hit 37 and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin recorded a low of 36-degrees. Farther north in Wisconsin temps dropped into the upper 20s – Land O Lakes bottomed-out at 28 degrees with Tomahawk and Eagle River close behind at 29.

Following is a list of area airport low-temps this morning:

Airport/low temp

Sugar Grove/Aurora…40

Rochelle…41

DeKalb…42

Freeport…42

Pontiac…42

Rockford…43

Sterling/Rock Falls…43

Waukegan…43

Kankakee…43

Du Page/West Chicago…44

Joliet…44

Morris/Washburn…44

Peru/Ottawa…44

Lansing…45

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….46

Palwaukee/Wheeling…47

O’Hare….50

Midway….52



NW Indiana

Rensselaer….37

Valparaiso….40

Gary….46



SW Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva….36

Kenosha….40

Janesville….41



