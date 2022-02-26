Chilly morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dropped into single digits with sub-zero wind chills along and west of the Fox River Valley early this Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, light winds and a fresh 1 to 3-inch snow cover led to the colder readings in that area. South and closer-in temperatures only dropped into the lower double-digits and teens due to the heat-island affect of the city and disappearing snow cover farther south. Coldest temps at area airport locations were 4-deg at Rochelle and 5 at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Sterling/Rock Falls. The coldest wind chill was -9 at Rochelle. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare recorded a low of 13 and coldest wind chill 2-deg.
Chicago rests on the northern periphery of cold high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley this morning. The high pressure will slowly weaken and continue to shift east with southwest winds picking-up here as the day progresses – gusting over 20 mph this afternoon. High temps should reach into the low and middle 30s.
Following is a list of lowest temps and coldest wind chills recorded at area airport locations this morning:
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Rochelle….4/-9
Aurora/Sugar Grove….5/-4
Sterling/Rock Falls….5/-1
Freeport….6/-5
Rockford….6/-3
DeKalb….8/-4
Du Page/West Chicago….8/-2
Waukegan….10/-2
Lansing….10/3
Morris….12/3
Pontiac/12/12
O’Hare….13/2
Peru/Ottawa….14/3
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….14/4
Wheeling/Palwaukee….14/6
Midway….16/5
Joliet….16/7
Kankakee….18/8
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….13/3
Gary….14/8
Rensselaer…16/7
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….3/-7
Kenosha….6/-4
Janesville….7/-5