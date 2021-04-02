Chilly Friday morning across the Chicago area

Under mostly clear skies and light winds, still under the influence of Canadian-source high pressure, temperatures dropped down into the teens and lower 20s over much of the Chicago area early this Friday morning. Coldest area airport temperature was 16-degrees recorded at the Aurora/Sugar Grove site. Readings were not quite as cold in the city – lows hit 26-degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.

Starting out this cold, it will be difficult for temperatures to warm much above the 50-degree mark today, even as the high pressure drifts east and winds pick up out of the south.

Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this morning:

Aurora/Sugar Grove…16

Lansing…18

Waukegan…19

DeKalb…19

Du Page/West Chicago…20

Joliet…20

Morris/Washburn…20

Pontiac…20

Kankakee…20

Rockford…21

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…21

Rochelle…21

Freeport…21

Wheeling/Palwaukee…22

Sterling/Rock Falls…23

O’Hare…26

Midway…26

Peru/Ottawa…26

Valparaiso, IN..18

Rensselaer, IN…19

Gary, IN…21

Burlington, WI…18

Kenosha, WI…19

Janesville, WI…25

