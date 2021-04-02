Chilly Friday morning across the Chicago area

Under mostly clear skies and light winds, still under the influence of Canadian-source high pressure, temperatures dropped down into the teens and lower 20s over much of the Chicago area early this Friday morning. Coldest area airport temperature was 16-degrees recorded at the Aurora/Sugar Grove site. Readings were not quite as cold in the city – lows hit 26-degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.
Starting out this cold, it will be difficult for temperatures to warm much above the 50-degree mark today, even as the high pressure drifts east and winds pick up out of the south.
Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this morning:
Aurora/Sugar Grove…16
Lansing…18
Waukegan…19
DeKalb…19
Du Page/West Chicago…20
Joliet…20
Morris/Washburn…20
Pontiac…20
Kankakee…20
Rockford…21
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…21
Rochelle…21
Freeport…21
Wheeling/Palwaukee…22
Sterling/Rock Falls…23
O’Hare…26
Midway…26
Peru/Ottawa…26
Valparaiso, IN..18
Rensselaer, IN…19
Gary, IN…21
Burlington, WI…18
Kenosha, WI…19
Janesville, WI…25