Monday starts mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. N 5-10 mph.

High Monday of 46.

Air quality is in the Good category with pockets of Moderate air quality near Milwaukee, NW Illinois, and SW Michigan.

Monday night will see increasing clouds late, frosty overnight. N 5-10 mph. Low 28

Tuesday morning will see clouds with partly cloudy in the afternoon.

NW 5-10 mph High of 47

Extended outlook calls for Wednesday to start with some sunshine, but clouds increasing a chance of a line of rain/snow showers to move through from the north in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy for the Cubs home opener and rain showers could hold off to the evening with a high finally above normal in the lower 50s. Rain looks likely after midnight and into Friday morning’s commute.

Friday set to be a mild day where we could score our first 60 of the year. Steady rain tapers off into showers and even a rain/snow mix possible for early Saturday. Overall, cooler for the weekend with highs near 50 both days.