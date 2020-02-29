Chill to ease as February comes to a close

February’s closing days have been quite chilly with highs holding near or below freezing, despite sunshine and minimal snow cover. However, a warm-up begins Saturday as the mercury heads toward 40 and arrives with a flourish on Sunday as readings surge into the middle 50s on the first day of March as well as meteorological spring. However, the warmth will be short-lived as a cold front drops temperatures back into the lower and middle 40s Monday where they will reside for the rest of the work week. Northeast winds will accompany the cooler weather keeping lakeside readings closer to 40 on most days. No major precipitation is expected, though some light showers are possible mid-week, especially south of the city. Another warm-up appears to be on tap for next weekend with readings expected to again climb into the 50s.

