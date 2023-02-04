CHICAGO — Clouds and winds will be increasing over the course of the day. Temperatures will be significantly milder. Southwest winds: 15-25 mph. High: 37

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Similar high gusts of winds. Low: 26

Sunday will look slightly sunnier with some clouds. A bit breezy with West winds of 10-20 mph. High: 38

Extended outlook is cloudy but more mild than normal with highs on Monday in the low 40s and Tuesday in the mid to upper40s.

Chance of rain moves in Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain on Thursday and rain/snow mix to possible snow to end the week with a high in the upper 30s.