CHICAGO — A significant winter snowstorm is underway across the Chicago area.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, here are the highest snowfalls totals so far:

Batavia 5.1″

Sugar Grove 5.0″

Aurora 5.8″

Oswego 4.3″

Joliet 4.1″

Maple Park 3.6″

Kankakee 3.5″

North Aurora 3.5″

Homer Glenn 3.2″

Romeoville 3.1″

Bolingbrook 4.5″

Hoffman Estates 4.1″

Elgin 6.3″

DeKalb 6.3″

St. Charles 6.4″

Peotone 4.4″

Hampshire 5.6″

Here are the highest snowfall totals we've received into the @WGNNews weather office, so far this morning. What's fallen in your neighborhood? #Chicago #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/iCIhEcD6MK — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) January 12, 2024

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday (for the pink counties in the map below.) Heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions are expected.

Snow rates could top 1″ per hr. 4-12″ inches of snow totals are expected. Blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially Friday night.

Hundreds of schools have been canceled due to the storm. Full list here.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog