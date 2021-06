Chicago National Weather Service Damage Survey results for June 25-26 tornadoes…

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 440 PM CDT MON JUN 28 2021 /540 PM EDT MON JUN 28 2021/ ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 06/25/2021 AND 06/26/2021 TORNADOES... .OVERVIEW... ON THE EVENING OF JUNE 25, 2021, A THUNDERSTORM IN IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL WENT ON TO PRODUCE A MULTI-VORTEX EF-1 TORNADO THAT CAUSED DAMAGE IN AND NEAR THE TOWN OF DANFORTH. THE FOLLOWING DAY ON JUNE 26TH, ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS FORMED ACROSS THE REGION AND PRODUCED THREE EF-0 TORNADOES IN THE NWS CHICAGO COUNTY WARNING AREA: ONE THAT TOUCHED DOWN IN DYER, IN AND TRACKED EAST- NORTHEASTWARD INTO SCHERERVILLE, ONE THAT MOVED THROUGH CRETE, IL, AND ANOTHER THAT IMPACTED CHATSWORTH, IL. MOST OF THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY THESE TORNADOES WAS CONFINED TO TREE DAMAGE AND MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. .DANFORTH TORNADO... RATING:EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:95 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:1.5 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:250 YARDS FATALITIES:0 INJURIES:0 START DATE:06/25/2021 START TIME:8:06 PM CDT START LOCATION:1 SW DANFORTH END DATE:06/25/2021 END TIME:8:11 PM CDT END LOCATION:DANFORTH AN NWS STORM SURVEY TEAM DETERMINED THAT AN EF-1 TORNADO WITH PEAK ESTIMATED WIND SPEEDS OF 95 MPH TOUCHED DOWN APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE SOUTHWEST OF DANFORTH. THE TORNADO CROSSED INTERSTATE 57 AND CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO TREES, HOUSES, AND A GRAIN SILO BEFORE LIFTING SHORTLY AFTER IT ENTERED THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF DANFORTH. NOTE: VIDEO SHOWS THIS TORNADO TO HAVE MULTIPLE VORTICES BUT THE GROUND SURVEY COULD NOT IDENTIFY SEPARATE TRACKS SO THE MAXIMUM WIDTH WAS ESTIMATED OFF OF THE PRIMARY VORTEX TRACK. .DYER TO SCHERERVILLE TORNADO... RATING:EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:75 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:3.3 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:250 YARDS FATALITIES:0 INJURIES:0 START DATE:06/26/2021 START TIME:1:29 PM CDT START LOCATION:2 SSW DYER END DATE:06/26/2021 END TIME:1:34 PM CDT END LOCATION:1 W SCHERERVILLE SURVEY SUMMARY: AN NWS STORM SURVEY FOUND DAMAGE CONSISTENT WITH AN EF-0 TORNADO WITH ESTIMATED PEAK WINDS SPEEDS OF 75 MPH EXTENDING FROM NEAR THE ILLINOIS/INDIANA STATE LINE IN DYER TO THE WEST SIDE OF SCHERERVILLE. PRIMARILY TREE DAMAGE WAS FIRST NOTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 81ST AVE. AND SHEFFIELD AVE. IN DYER. THE TORNADO PRODUCED MORE TREE DAMAGE AS IT MOVED EAST-NORTHEAST THROUGH DYER BEFORE IT CROSSED U.S. ROUTE 41 AND LIFTED JUST SOUTH OF U.S. ROUTE 30 IN SCHERERVILLE. .CRETE TORNADO... RATING:EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:4.1 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:100 YARDS FATALITIES:0 INJURIES:0 START DATE:06/26/2021 START TIME:2:06 PM CDT START LOCATION:1 SW CRETE END DATE:06/26/2021 END TIME:2:12 PM CDT END LOCATION:3 ENE CRETE SURVEY SUMMARY: AN NWS STORM SURVEY FOUND DAMAGE CONSISTENT WITH AN EF-0 TORNADO WITH ESTIMATED PEAK WINDS SPEEDS OF 70 MPH WITHIN THE VILLAGE OF CRETE. PRIMARILY TREE DAMAGE STARTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLD MONEE RD. AND SANGAMON ST.. THE DAMAGE EXTENDED NORTHEAST THROUGH CRETE, CROSSING MAIN ST. NEAR BURVILLE RD. AND ENDING NEAR RONALD RD. JUST WEST OF ILLINOIS ROUTE 394. .CHATSWORTH TORNADO... RATING:EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:85 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:0.7 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:75 YARDS FATALITIES:0 INJURIES:0 START DATE:06/26/2021 START TIME:4:36 PM CDT START LOCATION:CHATSWORTH END DATE:06/26/2021 END TIME:4:37 PM CDT END LOCATION:CHATSWORTH SURVEY SUMMARY: AN NWS STORM SURVEY FOUND DAMAGE CONSISTENT WITH A BRIEF EF-0 TORNADO WITH ESTIMATED PEAK WINDS SPEEDS OF 85 MPH ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF CHATSWORTH. DAMAGE CONSISTED OF A BLOWN OUT GARAGE DOOR, DISPLACED PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT, SEVERAL DOWNED BRANCHES AND LIMBS, AND A BLOWN OVER PARKED CAMPER.

