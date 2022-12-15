CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is deploying more than 200 salt trucks as freezing rain and snow showers move through the area Thursday night.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said 211 salt trucks will focus on addressing snow and ice along the city’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The department said it will monitor the conditions and adjust resources as needed.

Salt piles are stationed throughout the city as the department manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadways in the city, according to the department.

Tom Skilling said the snow showers will sweep through the area through Friday night.

He said with temps trending lower, roadways could become slippery and you should monitor conditions.