Chicago area to be under Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 9AM

CHICAGO — Snow is expected in Chicago Tuesday as the area gets its first real taste of winter.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for several counties including portions of Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Kendall, Ogle, McHenry and WIll in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.

Slippery travel conditions due to steady snow expected.

Snow is likely to develop in the 10 a.m. to noon time frame and continue until shifting gradually to rain later in the day.

Tuesday’s High of 37. Tuesday night will be cloudy, damp and with some patchy light rain possible at times, especially early. Low of 28.