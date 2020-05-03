Chicago-area rivers falling – a few still in flood

Most Chicago-area rivers are finally in a falling mode after last week’s heavy rains. Moderate flooding is still forecast for Algonquin on the Fox River and Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River with Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle, the Des Plaines River at Russell and Des Plaines and the Kankakee River at Shelby. The aforementioned Flood Warnings and river segments under Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.43 07 AM Sun -0.48 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 8.56 06 AM Sun -0.40 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 9.61 06 AM Sun -0.06 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 14.32 07 AM Sun -0.09 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 16.80 07 AM Sun -0.17 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.54 07 AM Sun 0.01 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.91 07 AM Sun -0.25 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.46 06 AM Sun 0.13 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.39 07 AM Sun -0.10 Dayton 12.0 10.86 07 AM Sun -0.69 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.72 06 AM Sun -0.90 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 9.03 06 AM Sun -0.68 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.80 07 AM Sun -1.26 Shorewood 6.5 3.98 07 AM Sun -1.49 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.49 06 AM Sun -0.77 Foresman 18.0 13.76 07 AM Sun -0.44 Chebanse 16.0 11.03 07 AM Sun -0.48 Iroquois 18.0 14.23 07 AM Sun -0.45 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 10.85 07 AM Sun -3.34 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.20 07 AM Sun -0.06 Kouts 11.0 10.14 07 AM Sun -0.12 Shelby 10.5 11.17 07 AM Sun -0.25 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.42 07 AM Sun -0.20 Wilmington 6.5 4.82 07 AM Sun -0.33 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 4.12 06 AM Sun -1.05 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.55 07 AM Sun -0.47 Munster (H 12.0 8.52 07 AM Sun -0.87 South Holland 16.5 9.26 07 AM Sun -2.04 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 4.55 07 AM Sun -1.21 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 6.49 07 AM Sun -2.44 Leonore 16.0 11.07 07 AM Sun -4.16 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 13.87 07 AM Sun -1.92 Ottawa 463.0 463.08 06 AM Sun -1.27 MINOR La Salle 20.0 25.02 06 AM Sun -1.41 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.44 07 AM Sun -0.36 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.28 06 AM Sun -1.38 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 9.85 06 AM Sun -1.50 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.76 07 AM Sun -0.23 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.23 06 AM Sun -0.16 Latham Park 9.0 6.49 06 AM Sun -0.19 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.87 07 AM Sun -0.14 Byron 13.0 10.04 07 AM Sun -0.50 Dixon 16.0 12.22 06 AM Sun -0.22