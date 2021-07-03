Chicago area hydrologic river summary/forecasts

Rivers across the Chicago area are all in a slow fall and those that are in flood are south of Interstate-80. The Iroquois River is in Minor flood at Iroquois and Foresman and expected to fall below flood at both locations Sunday. The Illinois River in Minor flood at LaSalle is forecast to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening, and the Kankakee River in Minor flood at Dunns Bridge and Shelby is expected to drop below flood stage next Wednesday.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.72 07 AM Sat -0.51 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 2.00 06 AM Sat -0.10 Gurnee 7.0 1.97 06 AM Sat -0.09 Lincolnshire 12.5 6.58 07 AM Sat -0.16 Des Plaines 15.0 8.57 07 AM Sat -0.28 River Forest 16.0 4.62 07 AM Sat -0.83 Riverside 7.5 2.85 07 AM Sat -0.59 Fox River (Illinois) Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 4.85 06 AM Sat -0.12 Montgomery 13.5 M M M Dayton 12.0 6.95 07 AM Sat -0.51 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 20.0 15.40 07 AM Sat -0.52 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.11 07 AM Sat -0.24 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.40 07 AM Sat -0.42 Shorewood 6.5 3.09 07 AM Sat -0.45 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 11.05 06 AM Sat -1.11 Foresman 18.0 19.28 07 AM Sat -0.60 MINOR Chebanse 16.0 13.05 07 AM Sat -0.70 Iroquois 18.0 19.98 07 AM Sat -0.83 MINOR Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 12.09 07 AM Sat -3.95 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 11.17 07 AM Sat 0.08 MINOR Shelby 10.5 11.43 07 AM Sat 0.07 MINOR Momence 5.0 3.94 07 AM Sat -0.07 Wilmington 6.5 4.86 07 AM Sat -0.29 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.88 06 AM Sat -0.80 Hart Ditch Dyer 12.0 3.08 07 AM Sat -0.44 Little Calumet River Munster (H 12.0 7.25 07 AM Sat -0.83 South Holland 16.5 8.63 07 AM Sat -1.56 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 4.52 07 AM Sat -1.94 Vermilion River (Illinois Basin) Pontiac 14.0 6.54 07 AM Sat -2.11 Leonore 16.0 10.05 07 AM Sat -2.94 Illinois River (Upper) Morris 16.0 12.60 07 AM Sat -2.02 Ottawa 463.0 461.64 06 AM Sat -1.09 La Salle 20.0 23.31 07 AM Sat -1.24 MINOR South Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.15 06 AM Sat -0.39 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 M M M Perryville 12.0 6.76 06 AM Sat -0.46 Pecatonica River (Lower) Shirland 12.0 5.80 07 AM Sat 0.10 Rock River Rockton 10.0 4.81 06 AM Sat 0.52 Latham Park 9.0 M M M Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 M M M Byron 13.0 6.51 07 AM Sat -0.31 Dixon 16.0 9.09 06 AM Sat -0.38