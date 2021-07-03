Chicago area hydrologic river summary/forecasts

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rivers across the Chicago area are all in a slow fall and those that are in flood  are  south of Interstate-80.  The Iroquois River is in Minor flood at Iroquois and Foresman and expected to fall below flood at both locations Sunday. The Illinois River in Minor flood at LaSalle is forecast to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening, and the Kankakee River in Minor flood at Dunns Bridge and Shelby is expected to drop below flood stage next Wednesday.  

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.72  07 AM Sat  -0.51

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     2.00  06 AM Sat  -0.10
Gurnee                 7.0     1.97  06 AM Sat  -0.09
Lincolnshire          12.5     6.58  07 AM Sat  -0.16
Des Plaines           15.0     8.57  07 AM Sat  -0.28
River Forest          16.0     4.62  07 AM Sat  -0.83
Riverside              7.5     2.85  07 AM Sat  -0.59

Fox River (Illinois)
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     4.85  06 AM Sat  -0.12
Montgomery            13.5        M  M              M
Dayton                12.0     6.95  07 AM Sat  -0.51

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           20.0    15.40  07 AM Sat  -0.52

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.11  07 AM Sat  -0.24

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.40  07 AM Sat  -0.42
Shorewood              6.5     3.09  07 AM Sat  -0.45

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.05  06 AM Sat  -1.11
Foresman              18.0    19.28  07 AM Sat  -0.60 MINOR
Chebanse              16.0    13.05  07 AM Sat  -0.70
Iroquois              18.0    19.98  07 AM Sat  -0.83 MINOR

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    12.09  07 AM Sat  -3.95

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0    11.17  07 AM Sat   0.08 MINOR
Shelby                10.5    11.43  07 AM Sat   0.07 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.94  07 AM Sat  -0.07
Wilmington             6.5     4.86  07 AM Sat  -0.29

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.88  06 AM Sat  -0.80

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     3.08  07 AM Sat  -0.44

Little Calumet River
Munster (H            12.0     7.25  07 AM Sat  -0.83
South Holland         16.5     8.63  07 AM Sat  -1.56

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.52  07 AM Sat  -1.94

Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)
Pontiac               14.0     6.54  07 AM Sat  -2.11
Leonore               16.0    10.05  07 AM Sat  -2.94

Illinois River (Upper)
Morris                16.0    12.60  07 AM Sat  -2.02
Ottawa               463.0   461.64  06 AM Sat  -1.09
La Salle              20.0    23.31  07 AM Sat  -1.24 MINOR

South Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.15  06 AM Sat  -0.39

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     6.76  06 AM Sat  -0.46

Pecatonica River (Lower)
Shirland              12.0     5.80  07 AM Sat   0.10

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     4.81  06 AM Sat   0.52
Latham Park            9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0        M  M              M
Byron                 13.0     6.51  07 AM Sat  -0.31
Dixon                 16.0     9.09  06 AM Sat  -0.38

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News