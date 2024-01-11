CHICAGO — The Chicago area is bracing for a huge winter storm that’s expected to drop heavy snow, with high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions, from Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Chicago metro area from Friday morning into Saturday morning. Following that, artic temperatures will arrive by Sunday and into early next week, with highs in the single digits and lows below zero.

As for Thursday, following light snow overnight, skies will remain cloudy, with a slight chance of snow overnight as the big winter storm starts to move in.

The beginning of that storm will likely produce a rain-snow mix early Friday. But as temperatures drop, that will change to all snow, possibly heavy at times. Snowfall rates are expected to be highest later Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

Compared to Tuesday’s system, which dropped a large mix of rain and snow on Chicagoland, the coming system is projected to be much stronger and more impactful. Early snow totals show 6 to 9 inches in the Chicago metro area, with the lowest totals likely to be south and east. Warmer temperatures along Lake Michigan could also create more of a rain mix and limit snowfall in those areas.

Then, on the back end of the system, the first truly arctic temperatures of the winter will arrive, with high temperatures plunging into the single digits by Sunday and into next week.

Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy; winds W at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20; 33 degrees



TONIGHT: Cloudy, snow begins; breezy, winds E at 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30; 25 degrees



TOMORROW: Cloudy, rain and snow, winds E at 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30; 34 degrees



Winter Storm Watch until Saturday morning. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Worst of the impacts Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

