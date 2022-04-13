CHICAGO — The Chicago area is bracing for rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with the potential to cause a severe weather threat to the city and suburbs.

The highest severe weather threat is downstate, but there’s a good shot at some severe-warned storms in Chicagoland this afternoon.

The potential for a severe weather threat is expected between 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., but showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected outside of those hours, too.

Winds: S 10-15 G30. High: 70.

Highest severe weather threat is downstate, but certainly a good shot at some severe-warned storms here this afternoon. Eyeing 1pm-8pm for severe threat, but showers & non-severe t'storms expected outside of those hours, too. pic.twitter.com/wZbIMSHXuM — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) April 13, 2022

Mostly cloudy tonight with an early thunderstorms chance, then showers. Winds: W 15-20 G35. Low: 35.

Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, windy. Winds: WSW 25-30 G45. High: 53.