Monday Night

Increasing clouds Low: 62

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.