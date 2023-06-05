Monday Night
Increasing clouds Low: 62
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.