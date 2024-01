CHICAGO — Temperatures in the mid 30s Friday with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds: SE 0-5. High: 36.

A chance for snow Friday evening with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds: SE 0-5. Low: 30.

Saturday Forecast: Snowy at times—perhaps some mixed drizzle as the day proceeds. Modest half inch to inch and a half accumulations likely. Winds: ESE 0-5. High 36.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog