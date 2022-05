CHICAGO — Pretty soon, residents and tourists will start flocking to Lake Michigan for swimming and boating fun.

A new grant will provide all of the information you need to know in real time. The Illinois-Indiana Seat Grant allowed for the purchase of a special, solar-powered buoy. It was installed one mile out from Navy Pier on Monday.

In addition to real-time data, it will provide hourly pictures and videos of the lake to give a better idea of the conditions.