Brutal, dangerous cold hits Chicago area

CHICAGO — Amid a pretty mild winter, Chicagoans were blasted with extremely cold temperatures on Tuesday and again Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon.

Chicago is expected to have a high of 12 degrees and a low of 9 degrees with wind chills in the negatives until the afternoon. Thursday warms up to a high of 29 degrees.

Some schools in the area have closed due to the extreme cold. Chicago Public Schools remain open.

Full List: Cook County Warming Centers

While spending a few minutes at a time in the freezing weather can be uncomfortable, it’s a different story when you cannot escape it. Officials are warning residents to stay safe and look out for the symptoms of frost bite.

The CDC says to look out flor redness or pain in any skin that be my exposed. Other frost bite and hypothermia symptoms can be found on the CDC website.

Threshold Homeless Outreach workers spent the day checking on their clients and delivering handwarmers, hats and gloves to those who stay outside in the extreme cold.

“I mean they are outside all the time,” Ryann Billitteri said. “And when it’s this cold, we worry about hypothermia or frostbite and to bring them to a hospital or warming shelter when so they don’t get sick.”

Wind chills were as low as -25 degrees in some parts of the area.