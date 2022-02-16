Brief taste of spring: Chicagoans enjoy warm day ahead of winter storm

CHICAGO — Locals were out and about Wednesday to take advantage of the unseasonably mild weather.

At the Chicago Riverwalk, folks enjoyed the warm temperatures that many knew weren’t going to last. As a result, a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Wednesday night through early Thursday evening.

“It’s a bit of tease, though, knowing that some snow might be coming our way tomorrow,” Rachel Ramos told WGN News.

For many, the warm weather was all the more reason to get outside and enjoy the brief stint of warmth that came Wednesday to thaw out the city.

“This is unexpected of Chicago in this month but it’s beautiful,” Vidushi Bansal told WGN News.

Usually, the Chicago area resides in the mid-30s this time of year. But Wednesday, temperatures climbed into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Locals said it was a welcome change from the typically frigid feeling in February.

“It’s been literally like 10, 20 degrees. Pretty horrible, snowy,” Bansal said. “There’s not much to do but stay inside, so it’s like 30 degrees warmer than the weather we’ve been having.”

Cliff Williams told WGN News he took a stroll near the Riverwalk amid a quick lunch break.

“You can’t beat the weather for Chicago this time of year,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to be out here.”

People also flocked to the trail along the lakeshore. Despite some gusty winds, some made the trip for the first time in months.

“It’s been just cold and icy and snowy and stuff, so it’s been tough,” runner Julianne Rurka told WGN News. “Usually, I just go inside. This is actually my first outside run in a while.”

Runners, walkers, and bikers ditched their warm coats for light jackets and sweatshirts.

“It said like 50 something today and I decided I would get out and walk before this impending snowstorm,” Daniel Garrett told WGN News.

While some wish the pleasant weather were here to stay, they understand that spring-like warmth back-to-back with a winter storm should come as no surprise here in Chicago.

“I mean, this is great. I would take it as spring and this is awesome,” Williams said. “I hope it stays but I heard we are expecting a snow storm tomorrow but that’s also Chicago, you have to be prepared for anything and everything.”