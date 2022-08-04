Here’s the Chicago metro forecast

Thursday Night: Spotty isolated showers, but only in a few spots this evening. Partly cloudy and warm the remainder of the night with a modest reduction in humidity. Low 67.

Friday: Sunshine and mixed clouds and warm with moderate humidity levels. Slight chance of a late day shower or two–mainly south. High 83–but only low 70s immediate lakeshore due to northeast winds off Lake Michigan.

Friday Night: Clouds scatter, warm and more humid. A few inland fog patches possible late. Low 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, turning breezy, hot and humid. High 92 with a peak heat index around 100-deg.

Sunday: Mixed sunshine slowly yields to building clouds, hot and humid. Scattered 40-50% coverage t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 91

Sunday night and Monday: A good deal of cloudiness and humid. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Low Sunday night 70. High Monday 83.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Generous sunshine, just a scattering of summertime cumulus clouds. Warm but noticeably less humid–a COMFORTABLE WEATHER REGIME— with lake breezes each day. High Tuesday 77. Wednesday’s high 83. Beach temps moderatly lower than these highs each day–mainly in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, comfortable. High 83–lower lakeshore.