Blowing snow may create reduced visibility this afternoon; gusty winds

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, SSW 15-20 G40. 30

Blowing snow and reduced visibility possible again this afternoon and evening due to increase in winds- especially in open and rural areas. Wind gusts up to 40-45mph possible (even though they’re calm this morning).

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow, windy, WNW 20-25 G40. 10

Snow squall (burst of snow) possible tonight between about 7-11 p.m.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold, breezy, WNW 15-20 G30. 23

AM wind chills -5 to -15

