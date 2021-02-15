Blowing snow and cold creating dangerous weather conditions

It’s really coming down here on Chicago’s lakefront and it’s dangerously cold. And while the coverage of snowfall at the moment is limited to mainly lake snow, in fact, the sun is out in DeKalb as I post this, wider coverage snow is on the way across the entire area later today, tonight and into Tuesday morning–with lake snows lingering into Tuesday evening in lakeshore areas.

Visibility an issue

Lakeside visibilities have crashed to fractions of a mile in the Edgewater neighborhood and have been reported at 3/4 mile and locally less in shoreline locations during the morning from sections of northwest Indiana north to Chicago and areas closeby.

Lake snow plumes are known to produce near white-out conditions at times.

We’re on the receiving end of a lake snow plume whose coverage is limited but within which snow comes down at a good clip.

What’s ahead still Monday:

Bitter cold and strengthening winds with gusts to or above 30 mph locking in as the day proceeds and through tonight. Lake effect snow limited to shoreline areas much of the day will be joined by a wide, full area swath of northeastward moving “system snow”–reaching the Chicago area during the evening commute period.

With the wind and bitter cold–highs are going no higher than 12-degrees and wind chills will hover in the 5-below to 4-above range, more commonly at 0 or below.

This is a dangerous set of weather conditions we have in place further complicated by blowing and drifting of the snow which is to increase later today.

How much snow is coming? Accumulations will vary widely. But lakeside counties of Illinois, southeast Wisconsin and northwest Indiana are in for quite a snow with local 8 to 16″ accumulations. Those amounts will taper off quickly moving west and north to the 1 to 3 inch range near DeKalb and Belvidere and Rockford. Though lighter, winds will promote blowing and drifting and travel may become very dicey.

2pm Monday

Monday Evening Commute

The morning won’t be the last lake effect or lake enhanced snowfall we see. In fact, it will be lake enhanced snowfall within the broader area of system snow which spreads north over all of the Chicago area–not just lakeside locations–during the afternoon and evening commute period between 3 and 5 pm–then continue into tonight.

Bitter Cold too

One thing which sets this storm apart from many others we’ve seen here is just how cold it is! Readings across the area are bitterly cold. This adds to the danger of this storm as winds increase, gusting to or above 30 mph later today and tonight. The cold readings mean the snow is extremely fluffy and will be easily blown around creating still another hazard.

Overnight and Monday morning temps dropped to 0 at O’Hare and 1-above at Midway. Current wind chills are at 18-below.

Noon CST Tuesday

Northwest Indiana hit hard

The heaviest snowfalls have been associated with lake snows the past 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Check how those totals–which have topped 8 inches around Valparaiso—contrast with the much lighter snow tallies elsewhere in northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin. In fact, there has been no snow accumulation reported in the Rockford area during the night through 6am.

0.9NNW Valparaiso 8.3″

3.9ESE Chesteron, IN 7.0″

1.4ENE Chesterton, IN 6.9″

Gary, IN 4.3″

2.4 NNW Portage, IN 3.3″

Compare those accumulations driven by lake effect and system snow overnight to these much more modest accumulations through 6am Monday elsewhere:

O’Hare 1.1″

Midway Airport 1.4″

West Joliet 1.4″

Oak Forest 1″

Arlington Heights 1.0″

What’s ahead this week

Another Wednesday night/Thursday/Thursday night system is possible. It’s not yet carved in stone, but we’re watching the possibility closely and will keep you posted.

