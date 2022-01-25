Bitter cold wind chills with temps in low teens across Chicago

(WJW) — After bird flu was found in three ducks in the Carolinas earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture is reminding hunters, farmers and anyone else who works with birds to be vigilant.

Already in the last two months, multiple cases had been detected in Canada and Europe, but these new cases are reportedly the first seen in the wild in the United States in five years. And while Eurasian H5 avian influenza (the strain found) is not considered a high risk to humans, the illness can quickly affect bird populations, the USDA says.