Bitter cold wind chills with temps in low teens across Chicago

CHICAGO — Dangerously cold conditions are settling in the Chicago area.

Sunny conditions Tuesday and morning wind chills of -5 to -20. Winds: WNW 10-15 G20. High: 12.

Mainly clear tonight and wind chills -10 to -25. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: -6.

Normal high this time of year is around 31 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be about 11-12 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast: Mainly sunny conditions with bitter cold wind chills. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 11/

