Mainly clear tonight and wind chills -10 to -25. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: -6.

Normal high this time of year is around 31 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be about 11-12 degrees.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Wednesday Forecast: Mainly sunny conditions with bitter cold wind chills. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 11