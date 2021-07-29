Band of t-storms will continue to move south this Thursday morning

Strong storms, a few severe will continue to occur in the band of t-storms as it moves south through the Chicago area early this Thursday morning. As of 3:45AM most of the damage thus far has been attributed to strong winds gusting in the 60 to 70 mph range causing downed trees and broken tree limbs which have blocked roads and brought down wires/power lines – this will continue to be the case, although the overall tendency of the storm system will likely be to very slowly weaken with time.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 8AM CDT with counties cancelled from that Watch from the north as the band of storm progresses south.