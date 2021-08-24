Attention turns to flooding concerns after severe weather Tuesday night

CHICAGO — Attention is turning to flooding concerns after a series of severe weather warnings and watches Tuesday night.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Lake (IL) and McHenry counties until 10:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday night, a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for most area counties in Illinois.

A Heat Advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee and LaSalle counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton in Indiana.

At around 4:25 p.m., the City of Chicago hit 95 degrees, making it the hottest day in 2021.

Cook County Health Dr. Jenny Lu joined the WGN Evening News to discuss safety around heat.

Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions with chance for thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10. 91