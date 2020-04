At 4PM CDT scattered showers/t-storms over the chicago area – strongest storm to the south

At 4PM CDT scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were over the Chicago area with a wider band of showers/t-storms sinking south into our area out of southern Wisconsin and a strong storm moving east through central LaSalle County (see regional Weather radar mosaic below). ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM CDT... AT 401 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER GRANVILLE, OR NEAR HENNEPIN, MOVING EAST AT 45 TO 50 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STREATOR, PERU, OGLESBY, LA SALLE, SPRING VALLEY, UTICA, NORTH UTICA, TONICA, NAPLATE, LOSTANT, CEDAR POINT, KANGLEY AND LEONORE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 41 AND 59. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 88. THIS INCLUDES... BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, AND STARVED ROCK STATE PARK.

