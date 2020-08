Moving east between 50 and 70 miles per hour, at 1PM severe thunderstorms have entered western Illinois. Extremely dangerous Wind gusts 80 to 100 mph are possible in the strongest storms. The northern-most storms will be entering Lee and Ogle Counties, and passing through Rockford and Winnebago County between 2 and 3PM CDT.

Rough estimates have storms reaching the Fox River Valley between 3 and 4Pm and the immediate Chicago area between 4 and 5PM CDT.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic