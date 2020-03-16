Dear Tom,

As we head into spring, when can we typically expect our first 80-degree day?

Marjory V. Crest Hill

Dear Marjory,

Chicago’s official temperature records date from 1871 and the long-term average date of the season’s first 80 is April 26. The city’s earliest 80 occurred March 3, 1974, with a high of 80 and the second-earliest was an 81 on March 12, 1990, When Chicago has experienced chilly springs, the first 80-degree temperature has been delayed. The most delayed occurrence was in 1884 when the first reading of 80 degrees was a high of 83, registered on June 18, in an era when official readings were taken downtown near chilly Lake Michigan.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction