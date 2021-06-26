As of 5:10PM CDT no Tornado Warnings in effect…Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 5:45PM CDT for southeastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee Counties in Illinois and west-central Newton County, Indiana…

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Fire and smoke coming from deep inside the concrete and metal remains of a collapsed 12-story condominium tower near Miami hampered rescue efforts Saturday as emergency workers raced to recover any survivors beneath the mountain of rubble.

Rescuers used infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze, whose source was unclear, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the smoke has been the biggest challenge. In a news conference, she described the blaze as “very deep” and said rescuers faced “incredible difficulties” because of the flames.