As of 5:10PM CDT no Tornado Warnings in effect…Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 5:45PM CDT for southeastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee Counties in Illinois and west-central Newton County, Indiana…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...KANKAKEE...FORD...IROQUOIS AND WEST CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES... At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beecher to near Grant Park to near Aroma Park to Martinton to near Gibson City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Steger, Manteno, Watseka, Paxton, Peotone, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Milford, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher, Limestone and Onarga. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.