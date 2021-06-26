As of 5:10PM CDT no Tornado Warnings in effect…Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 5:45PM CDT for southeastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee Counties in Illinois and west-central Newton County, Indiana…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...KANKAKEE...FORD...IROQUOIS AND WEST CENTRAL
NEWTON COUNTIES...

At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Beecher to near Grant Park to near Aroma Park to
Martinton to near Gibson City, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
         homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Steger, Manteno,
Watseka, Paxton, Peotone, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton,
Milford, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher, Limestone and
Onarga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central,
northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News