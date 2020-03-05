As northwest winds increase, Lakeshore flooding expected to develop Friday

Friday a Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect for the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect along the Cook County shoreline in northeast Illinois.

After a cold front moves through our area today, winds will shift from southwest to west and then northwest, gradually strengthening later this afternoon and evening to gusts in excess of 40 mph. Waves will begin to build along with water-driven rises on lake waters that are already near record-high levels. Waves of 14 to higher than 20-feet may occur along the Indiana shoreline beginning Friday morning before sunrise and continuing during the day, gradually diminishing by evening and continuing to fall Friday night as winds tail-off. Waves of 5 feet or higher may occur along the Cook County, Illinois shoreline Friday.