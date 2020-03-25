Areas of dense fog across the Chicago area early Wednesday morning

Patchy dense fog will drop visibility under a quarter-mile in many areas away from the city early this Wednesday morning with near zero visibility in spots. If out driving, be aware that you may quickly encounter patches of very poor visibility. While it will be hazy, the “heat Island” effect will keep temperatures a little warmer, and probably avoid dense fog formation within the Chicago city limits.

With weak high pressure overheat and light winds, temperatures and dew-points have come together, allowing the formation of the patchy dense fog. Check the visibility map below for specific area airport locations and note the minimal temperature/dew-point differences on the other two maps.

Visibility will increase as fog lifts by mid-morning.