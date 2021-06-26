Areal Flood Advisory until 9:15PM CDT for eastern Cook, central DuPage and northwestern Will Counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 623 PM CDT, Emergency management reported lingering street
  flooding in Chicago due to the earlier heavy rain.

Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston,
  Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,
  Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare
  Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield.

Chicago is experiencing lingering street flooding, with other
pockets of lingering flooding likely in the remainder on the
advisory area. This advisory replaces the Flash Flood Warning that
had been in effect.
Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News