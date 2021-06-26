Areal Flood Advisory until 9:15PM CDT for eastern Cook, central DuPage and northwestern Will Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, Emergency management reported lingering street flooding in Chicago due to the earlier heavy rain. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield. Chicago is experiencing lingering street flooding, with other pockets of lingering flooding likely in the remainder on the advisory area. This advisory replaces the Flash Flood Warning that had been in effect.