Areal Flood Advisory until 9:15PM CDT for eastern Cook, central DuPage and northwestern Will Counties

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in the city's West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 41-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West 127th Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. when he struck a 20-year-old man traveling eastbound on 127th Street attempting to turn northbound onto Princeton Avenue.