Areal flood advisory issued for a large swath of NE Illinois and NW Indiana until 8:45 PM.

Region shaded in light green represents flood advisory area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Livingston County in central Illinois... Northeastern Ford County in east central Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Eastern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 845 PM CDT Saturday. * At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across portions of the advisory area, with additional thunderstorms expected to move across the area over the next few hours. Some of these locations have received over 5 to 6 inches of rain the past few days, so stay tuned for possible Flash Flood Warnings if needed. Some locations that will experience flooding include... South Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Englewood, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing and Oak Forest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters and monitor for Flash Flood Warning issuances. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, farmland, and other poor drainage areas.

Radar shows a line of training showers and thunderstorms from near St. Louis to just S-E of Chicago. Locally, the axis of most concentrated t-storms is aligned from the Pontiac area, northeastward to Gary and south Chicago. Additional rainfall in excess of 2″ is likely across portions of the advisory area this afternoon and early evening.