Area-wide Wind Advisory today – Lakeshore Flooding NW Indiana

A Wind Advisory (brown-shaded area on the headlined map) will be in effect Chicago area-wide into this Monday evening with strong northwest winds gusting over 45 mph at times blowing loose objects around and causing difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. At the same time, Lakeshore Flood Advisories/Warnings will be in effect (green-shaded counties on the headlined map) due to 8 to 12-foot waves building along portions of the northwest Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline.

With temperatures struggling to reach into the lower 40s and the strong winds, wind chills will be in the 20s today, so bundle-up if outside (see temperature and wind chill maps below for current values). Winds will diminish after sunset, but it will be a chilly night with readings dropping into the 20s.

As the leading edge of unseasonably cold Canadian-source high pressure noses into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and a center of low pressure moves slowly off to the northeast, a very tight pressure gradient will sustain the strong northwest winds over our area. Actually the Wind Advisories will be in effect for large portion of the United States east of the Mississippi River (see brown-shaded area on the map below).

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill

Wind Advisories brown-shaded