Most of the Chicago area will be under a Marginal to Slight Risk (green and yellow-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map) for potential severe storms including tornadoes later today into the overnight hours, as an intensifying low pressure system moves northeast out of Kansas – tracking over northern Illinois into Lower Michigan tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the associated cold front that will pass through our area from the west after midnight.
Greatest chance for severe storms will be south of Interstate-80 centered in a broad Enhanced Risk area downstate and along the middle Mississippi and Lower Ohio River Valleys (tan-shaded area on the headlined map).Strong west winds possibly gusting 45 to 50 mph associated with the deep low pressure will follow the cold front and a Wind Advisory will be in effect across northern Illinois into NW Indiana from 3AM to 3PM Saturday.
Area-wide Risk of Severe Storms this evening/overnight – Wind Advisory Saturday
