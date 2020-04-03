Area rivers continue a steady fall – Minor Flooding on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Area rivers were all in a slow fall Thursday. Minor flooding continued on segments of the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery and the Des Plaines River at Russell and Gurnee. All but the Des Plaines at Gurnee should fall below flood by Friday – the Des Plaines dropping below flood at Gurnee on Saturday. A Flood Advisory for just under bankfull flow is in effect for the Rock River at Dixon and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by green on the headlined map

Below is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.20 07 AM Thu -0.59 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.27 06 AM Thu -0.43 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 7.92 06 AM Thu -0.08 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 12.00 07 AM Thu -0.01 Des Plaines 15.0 13.88 07 AM Thu -0.31 River Forest 16.0 10.78 07 AM Thu -0.56 Riverside 7.5 5.26 07 AM Thu -0.44 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.52 06 AM Thu -0.06 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 13.06 07 AM Thu -0.06 MINOR Dayton 12.0 9.66 07 AM Thu -0.22 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.66 06 AM Thu -0.18 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.32 07 AM Thu -0.15 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.77 07 AM Thu -0.21 Shorewood 6.5 3.00 07 AM Thu -0.14 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.30 06 AM Thu -0.31 Foresman 18.0 12.65 07 AM Thu -0.96 Chebanse 16.0 7.38 07 AM Thu -0.47 Iroquois 18.0 13.16 07 AM Thu -0.99 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 5.91 07 AM Thu -0.42 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.84 07 AM Thu -0.42 Kouts 11.0 7.56 07 AM Thu -0.44 Shelby 10.5 8.60 07 AM Thu -0.08 Momence 5.0 3.30 07 AM Thu -0.02 Wilmington 6.5 3.15 07 AM Thu -0.14 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.32 06 AM Thu -0.14 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.59 07 AM Thu -0.12 Munster (H 12.0 5.91 07 AM Thu -0.16 South Holland 16.5 6.51 07 AM Thu -0.32 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.96 07 AM Thu -0.27 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.39 07 AM Thu -0.18 Leonore 16.0 6.40 07 AM Thu -0.43 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 8.27 07 AM Thu -0.57 Ottawa 463.0 460.30 06 AM Thu -0.18 La Salle 20.0 19.48 07 AM Thu -0.20 S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.76 07 AM Thu -0.40 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.87 06 AM Thu -0.86 Perryville 12.0 9.31 06 AM Thu -1.49 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.36 07 AM Thu -0.09 ADVISORY Rock River Rockton 10.0 8.35 06 AM Thu -0.11 Latham Park 9.0 8.39 06 AM Thu -0.09 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.53 07 AM Thu -0.06 Byron 13.0 11.26 07 AM Thu -0.66 Dixon 16.0 13.46 06 AM Thu -0.53 ADVISORY