...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Lingering inundation and road closures due to overnight and early morning heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following county, Lake IL. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations will persist into the afternoon as earlier heavy rainfall drains away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1055 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated rain had ended, but surface observations indicated that 4 to 6 inches of rain had fallen overnight. This water will take additional time to drain away, leading to a continued threat for flooding with numerous road closures across the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Hawthorn Woods, Park City, Round Lake Park, Lake Bluff, Highwood, Green Oaks and Wadsworth.

