...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Lingering inundation and road closures due to overnight and
  early morning heavy rainfall.

* WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following
  county, Lake IL.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
  and flood-prone locations will persist into the afternoon as
  earlier heavy rainfall drains away.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 1055 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated rain had ended, but
    surface observations indicated that 4 to 6 inches of rain had
    fallen overnight. This water will take additional time to
    drain away, leading to a continued threat for flooding with
    numerous road closures across the area.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park,
    Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest,
    Round Lake, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Hawthorn Woods, Park
    City, Round Lake Park, Lake Bluff, Highwood, Green Oaks and
    Wadsworth.