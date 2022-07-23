...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Yorkville, Hinsdale and Lemont.

