Arctic air to send temps plunging; Chicago could wake up to wind chills Friday

The coldest daytime temps of the climatological winter season to date are on the way Friday. By January standards, this isn’t, by a long shot, an extreme cold outbreak based on historic temp trends at this time of year. But, we headed for what promises to be a cold, fairly windy Friday morning. Thermometer readings will pull back to the teens and winds chills across the Greater Chicago area will tumble into the -2 to +6 degree range Friday morning. The coldest readings are slated for the northwest suburbs.

It’s an amazing thing to say but highs in the low 20s Friday would mark the coldest daytime readings which have occurred at any point in this extraordinarily mild winter season to date. Daytime highs Friday will come in 15-20-deg colder than the 40-deg highs we expect Thursday.

Winter precip could be on the way Sunday night into Monday.

It is still days away but early maps lay out the NWS Weather Prediction Center’s (WPC) early thinking on the regions which appear at the moment at risk for wintry weather then.

