Arctic source high pressure has dominated our Chicago area the past couple days. This Sunday morning under clear skies and light westerly winds, readings dropped into single digits at a few airport locations…lowest reading was 9 degrees at Morris/Washburn and Rochelle. Several other sites were in the 10 to 12 degree range.

At Midway airport the low temp was 13 degrees breaking their old record low for this date of 14 degrees set back in 1964. Actually yesterday’s low at Midway of 16 degrees broke the old record for November 19 of 17-degrees set at that site back in 1951. Midway’s weather records date back to 1928. The low temp at Chicago’s official O’Hare airport site also hit 13 degrees this morning, but Chicago’s records at various locations go back to 1873 – with the record low for this date 8 degrees set back in 1873.

Sub-zero wind chills were recorded at many locations this morning – the coldest: DeKalb recorded a -5 and Aurora/Sugar Grove a -4.

The following is a list of lowest temps /coldest wind chills this morning at area airport locations

Rochelle…9/-2

Morris/Washburn….9/-1

DeKalb….10/-5

Aurora/Sugar Grove….10/-4

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..10/-3

Sterling/Rock Falls….10/-3

Pontiac….10/-2

Kankakee….10/-1

DuPage/West Chicago….11/-2

Freeport….11/-1

Rockford….11/-1

Lansing….12/-2

Waukegan….12/3

Midway….13/1

O’Hare….13/1

Palwaukee/Wheeling….13/1

Peru/Ottawa….13/2

Joliet….13/2

NW Indiana

Valparaiso….11/-3

Rensselaer….12/-1

Gary….12/1

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….10/-2

Kenosha….10/2

Zanesville….10/3







