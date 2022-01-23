Another round of snow moves through Chicagoland Monday

Another round of snow will move through the Chicago region Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday from 5a.m.-3p.m. for most Chicagoland counties, as 1-3 inches of snow should fall.

Snow will cause slippery roadways, likely bringing hazardous travel to Chicagoans’ morning commute.

Several Cook County neighborhoods accumulated close to 5 inches in snowfall on Saturday night into the Sunday morning.

The highest snowfall totals from northeast Illinois were Northside’s Rogers Park and West Ridge, each registering 4’8″ inches.

These are the highest snowfall totals from northeast Illinois that we've received in the @WGNNews Weather Office. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/4MgcGwicTK — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) January 23, 2022

Snowfall totals in Northwest Indiana overnight peaked at 6’5″ in Beverly Shores and Gary, Porter, and Lake counties, respectively.

These are the highest snowfall totals from northwest Indiana that we've received in the @WGNNews Weather Office. #inwx pic.twitter.com/0FsKzoXthw — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) January 23, 2022

Monday Forecast: Widespread morning snow, one to three more inches. SW winds 10-15 mph. High 30.