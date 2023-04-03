CHICAGO — Another round of potential severe weather is possible Tuesday.

Monday will be warmer with clouds and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and night.

Tuesday will start with drizzly conditions in the morning but the late day evening hours are of most concern and hours to watch.

After 5 p.m. Tuesday strong and severe storms are possible for the area.

A cold front comes through Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and storms are possible with that cold front.

Things will dry out later Wednesday.

Extended outlook calls for cooler weather to finish out the week– but some nice sunshine.

Easter weekend is looking pleasant. Mix of sun and clouds and highs both days near 60.

