Another frosty morning, but warming is on the way

Under clear skies and light winds temperatures again dropped into the 20s at many Chicago area airport locations early this Friday morning. Winds picked up a bit out of the southwest, and that along with the nearness to Lake Michigan and the “heat island” effect kept readings in the city in the low to mid 30s. Lowest readings were well away from the city/lake – DeKalb and Valparaiso, IN dropped to 25 and there were several locations at 26-degrees. Just across our northern border in Wisconsin, Burlington/Lake Geneva recorded a low of 23-degrees.

The center of the modifying cold high pressure has shifted into Ohio and winds will be strengthening out of the southwest on the backside of the departing high pressure, initiating the warming trend that is expected to peak in the middle 60s Sunday-Monday.

Following is a list of area airport locations and their low temps this morning:

Location/Low temp

DeKalb…25

Rochelle…26

Joliet…26

Sterling/Rock Falls…26

Pontiac…26

Aurora/Sugar Grove…26

Du Page…27

Rockford…27

Morris/Washburn…28

Kankakee…28

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…28

Palwaukee/Wheeling…28

Lansing…29

Monee…30

Schaumburg…31

Peru/Ottawa…32

Waukegan…33

Midway…34

O’Hare…34

Freeport…34

NW Indiana

Valparaiso…25

Rensselaer…27

Gary…28SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva…23

Janesville…26

Kenosha…34

